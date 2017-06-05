Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle on Wedin...

Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle on Wedington in Fayetteville

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon near West Wedington Drive and North Golf Club Drive, according to police. The woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was hit when the gray Chevrolet Equinox jumped onto the curb before it left the scene, Sgt.

