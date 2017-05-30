Patents Awarded

Patent 9,662,712 B2. Adherent Coating on Carbide and Ceramic Substrates. Issued to Wenping Jiang and Brett McAfee, both of Fayetteville; Mike Kimmel of Rogers; and Ajay P. Malshe of Springdale.

