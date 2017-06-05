Panama students at UA go from 3 in 2010 to 146 in 2016

Panama students at UA go from 3 in 20...

Panama, a country with an estimated population of 3.75 million, ranks behind only China -- which has a population roughly 370 times as large -- in the number of international students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, according to data from UA and the U.S. Census Bureau. The university enrolled 146 Panamanian students in fall 2016, a sharp increase from three in fall 2010, according to information provided by UA to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

