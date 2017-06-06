Ozark Natural Foods to host Tour de Farms June 9-11

That's when local co-op Ozark Natural Foods will host their semi-annual visit to several local producers as part of their Tour de Farm series from June 9-11. The tour this year will visit 10 farms, coffee shops, or makers in and around Fayetteville, including Round Mountain Farm, Ames Orchard & Nursery, Cobblestone Project Farm, Mama Carmen's Espresso Cafe, Hello Cocoa Chocolate, Fossil Cove Brewing Company, Ozark Alternatives, Foundation Farm, and Sycamore Bend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.