Ozark Natural Foods to host Tour de F...

Ozark Natural Foods to host Tour de Farms June 9-11

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

That's when local co-op Ozark Natural Foods will host their semi-annual visit to several local producers as part of their Tour de Farm series from June 9-11. The tour this year will visit 10 farms, coffee shops, or makers in and around Fayetteville, including Round Mountain Farm, Ames Orchard & Nursery, Cobblestone Project Farm, Mama Carmen's Espresso Cafe, Hello Cocoa Chocolate, Fossil Cove Brewing Company, Ozark Alternatives, Foundation Farm, and Sycamore Bend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Join me in my new religion 6 min what 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Reality Check 36,687
Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice 25 min WTF 19
Jehovah witnesses are dilusional 38 min Ark1 22
The Truth Behind Bilderberg 50 min Guest 14
Cosby accuser 56 min WTF 1
dont eat cashews bought at Aldi 1 hr suckyourthumb 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC