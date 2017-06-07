Owl Creek Bike Trail Opens In Fayette...

Owl Creek Bike Trail Opens In Fayetteville

19 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Owl Creek bike trail is open to the community and connects to the Arkansas Greenway, said Holly Johnson, FPS communications director. The trail was added thanks to a Blue and You Foundation grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

