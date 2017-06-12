OU quarterback won't miss any game ti...

OU quarterback won't miss any game time after arrest

Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The school said Thursday it will require Mayfield -- a Heisman Trophy finalist last season -- to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program. Police video shows Mayfield walking, then trying to run away from police before being tackled by an officer following an altercation in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

