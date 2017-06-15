Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Won't Be Suspended For Drunk Arrest

Oklahoma Sooners star QB Baker Mayfield will NOT be suspended for his drunken incident in February that landed him in jail, but will have to complete alcohol education courses and community service. The 2016 Heisman trophy finalist was arrested in Fayetteville, AR on Feb. 25 after cops tried to confront him about an alleged violent altercation earlier in the evening ... but the QB went nuts and tried to flee the scene, according to the police report.

