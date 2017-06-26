Nuke-site cleanup's end in sight, UA says
Visitors and officials from the University of Arkansas and Energy Solutions speak Jan. 19 during a tour of the shuttered SEFOR nuclear facility near Strickler in southern Washington County. Cleanup crews trucked away 15,850 pounds of low-level radiological waste earlier this month from a nuclear reactor test site in rural Washington County, said project manager Dean Wheeler.
