Northwest Arkansas couple arrested in...

Northwest Arkansas couple arrested in death of child in California

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NWAonline

Detectives arrested a Northwest Arkansas couple Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, Calif., in connection with child endangerment, which may have led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, according to police. A police officer noticed Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, near a white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Habit 37 min guest 2
Trump Hasn't Abolished Johnson Amendment 50 min guest 6
Barty.. I'm coming home.. 53 min guest 10
Abortion 1 hr guest 380
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr --Bad Dad-- 37,527
West wing needs a rubber room 2 hr wtf 9
sully 4 hr Guest 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,727 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC