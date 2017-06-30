Northwest Arkansas couple arrested in death of child in California

Detectives arrested a Northwest Arkansas couple Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, Calif., in connection with child endangerment, which may have led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, according to police. A police officer noticed Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, near a white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

