NFL Player, Former Razorback Found Not Guilty In Drunk Driving Case
Former Arkansas running back and fifth-round draft pick Jonathan Williams was found not guilty in his 2016 drunk driving arrest, TMZ reports. Williams, 22, was arrested on July 14, 2016 in Fayetteville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated , according to an arrest report from Fayetteville police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,765
|Fox News Blinds Jonesboro
|2 min
|WTF
|6
|Let's take a trip with
|6 min
|Barton Farley
|1
|Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice
|34 min
|Guest
|29
|What do you say to a hungry child cut off from ...
|36 min
|Guest
|7
|Obama Never Warned State Election Officials Of ...
|37 min
|Guest
|3
|Donald Trump's Approval Rating Is Better Than B...
|4 hr
|WTF
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC