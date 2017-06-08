NFL Player, Former Razorback Found No...

NFL Player, Former Razorback Found Not Guilty In Drunk Driving Case

Former Arkansas running back and fifth-round draft pick Jonathan Williams was found not guilty in his 2016 drunk driving arrest, TMZ reports. Williams, 22, was arrested on July 14, 2016 in Fayetteville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated , according to an arrest report from Fayetteville police.

