'Million-pound' load ready to hit NW roads
An electric utility company today plans to begin transporting a "million-pound" transformer on a 300-foot-long truck through Northwest Arkansas at a crawl that could take two days to complete. Motorists in Washington County should expect delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the 56-mile, circuitous route that starts north of Fayetteville and ends at a Southwestern Electric Power Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps thin skin
|11 min
|Lucky
|10
|Abortion
|19 min
|Guest 2
|253
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|31 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,482
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|42 min
|snoopy
|47
|LaVoy Finicum Shooting: FBI Agent Indicted for ...
|50 min
|Guest
|3
|Pelosi Doesn't Get it
|1 hr
|guest
|40
|As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer...
|1 hr
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC