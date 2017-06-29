'Million-pound' load ready to hit NW ...

'Million-pound' load ready to hit NW roads

Read more: NWAonline

An electric utility company today plans to begin transporting a "million-pound" transformer on a 300-foot-long truck through Northwest Arkansas at a crawl that could take two days to complete. Motorists in Washington County should expect delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the 56-mile, circuitous route that starts north of Fayetteville and ends at a Southwestern Electric Power Co.

