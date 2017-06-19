Mayfield accepts guilty plea for 3 mi...

Mayfield accepts guilty plea for 3 misdemeanors

A prosecutor says Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined $300 and ordered to pay court costs after accepting a guilty plea to three misdemeanors following his arrest earlier this year in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Fayetteville City Prosecutor Brian Thomas said Monday that Mayfield accepted a guilty plea last week to public intoxication, fleeing and disorderly conduct.

