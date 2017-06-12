Man arrested in connection to Springd...

Man arrested in connection to Springdale gun shop burglary

Chad Sales, 31, of 3139 Westwood Field Way in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with commercial burglary of the gun shop Arky Armory in Springdale. Sales took several guns, suppressors, an iphone, an ipad and two credit cards.

