Local authors to sign new book on his...

Local authors to sign new book on history of the Fayetteville square

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Local authors Tony Wappel and JB Hogan have collaborated to create a new book on Fayetteville history, and they'll celebrate the release with a signing event this month. Wappel and Hogan recently released The Square Book: An Illustrated history of the Fayetteville Square, 1828-2016 , and they'll be signing copies at Nightbird Books at 1 p.m. on June 24. The book contains a history of Fayetteville's historic square and surrounding streets dating back to the early 1800s, chronicling some of its important events, its residents, and the various businesses that set up shop there over there years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrier layoffs 28 min the dude 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min --Bad Dad-- 36,998
HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers 1 hr Guest 7
Jonesboro TV is crap 1 hr the dude 3
Central GMC customer service is non-existent (May '07) 1 hr Guest 28
No Strings Attached Hookups (Apr '11) 1 hr Scott 13
Places to go on vacation 1 hr Guest 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC