Local authors to sign new book on history of the Fayetteville square

Local authors Tony Wappel and JB Hogan have collaborated to create a new book on Fayetteville history, and they'll celebrate the release with a signing event this month. Wappel and Hogan recently released The Square Book: An Illustrated history of the Fayetteville Square, 1828-2016 , and they'll be signing copies at Nightbird Books at 1 p.m. on June 24. The book contains a history of Fayetteville's historic square and surrounding streets dating back to the early 1800s, chronicling some of its important events, its residents, and the various businesses that set up shop there over there years.

