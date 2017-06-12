Josh Duggar withdraws motion to inter...

Josh Duggar withdraws motion to intervene in sister's lawsuit

Josh Duggar has opted to withdraw his motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by his sisters over the release of information by police related to allegations he sexually abused his sisters while they were juveniles. One of Duggar's attorneys, Gregory Payne, filed the motion Friday.

