Josh Duggar withdraws motion to intervene in sister's lawsuit
Josh Duggar has opted to withdraw his motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by his sisters over the release of information by police related to allegations he sexually abused his sisters while they were juveniles. One of Duggar's attorneys, Gregory Payne, filed the motion Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|BARNEYII
|37,064
|coffee cup cafe is a poop thread
|1 hr
|Rose
|1
|Who's Horny Today? (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Galy
|48
|Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|KKK
|240
|horny (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Slick man
|18
|Dating black guys (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|Slick man
|22
|Just a thought?
|7 hr
|Slick man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC