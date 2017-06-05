Josh Duggar seeks to join sisters' lawsuit
Josh Duggar is seeking to intervene in his sisters' lawsuit over the release of information by police related to allegations he sexually abused the girls while they were juveniles. Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued local officials in May claiming the officials improperly released police documents to a celebrity magazine, which published the information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Approval Rating Is Better Than B...
|15 min
|Brian
|4
|Do Muslims make their female pets wear BURKAS?
|19 min
|SSOB
|7
|Jehovah witnesses are dilusional
|1 hr
|Barton Farley
|18
|a little puss
|1 hr
|Brian
|12
|Best lawyer in Jonesboro area
|1 hr
|Friendly gal
|13
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Red Neckerson
|36,669
|Does anyone know Jennifer and wesley russell ? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Lil bit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC