Jessica Kaitlin Pruitt - David Frederick Koehler
Marilyn and Bob Koehler of Sherwood are the parents of the bridegroom. His grandparents are the late Mary Evelyn and Walter Koehler of Sherwood and the late Nancy Faye and Fred Trexler of Emmet.
