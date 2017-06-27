Inventors take pitches to Wal-Mart

Inventors take pitches to Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Hugh Jarratt came up with his latest invention after his 2-year-old son knocked over a fragrance warmer, spilling hot wax in the family's Fayetteville home. Jarratt figured there had to be a way to eliminate the potential mess that came with the accidental spill and began tinkering with a few ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 37,450
truckasaurus vs overpass 1 hr Guest 21
Liberal Lunatic Demoncrats Screw Themselves Again 1 hr Guest 13
Abortion 1 hr Guest 94
Clueless Anti-Trump Protesters Have No Idea Abo... 2 hr Guest 7
Feminist Magazine Demands White Women Abort The... 2 hr guest 3
Muslim Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Iowa ... 2 hr guest 5
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC