Insect Walking Dead: How a Fungus Turns Beetles into Killer Zombies
A fungus worthy of its own horror film is on the loose, taking over the bodies of goldenrod soldier beetles and turning them into contagious zombies that can infect their beetle brethren, a new study finds. The fungus has a creepy but foolproof modus operandi: About two weeks after it infects the goldenrod soldier beetle , it orders the beetle to climb up a plant and clamp its mandibles around a flower.
