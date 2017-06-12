Insect Walking Dead: How a Fungus Tur...

Insect Walking Dead: How a Fungus Turns Beetles into Killer Zombies

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

A fungus worthy of its own horror film is on the loose, taking over the bodies of goldenrod soldier beetles and turning them into contagious zombies that can infect their beetle brethren, a new study finds. The fungus has a creepy but foolproof modus operandi: About two weeks after it infects the goldenrod soldier beetle , it orders the beetle to climb up a plant and clamp its mandibles around a flower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrier layoffs 28 min the dude 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min --Bad Dad-- 36,998
HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers 1 hr Guest 7
Jonesboro TV is crap 1 hr the dude 3
Central GMC customer service is non-existent (May '07) 1 hr Guest 28
No Strings Attached Hookups (Apr '11) 1 hr Scott 13
Places to go on vacation 1 hr Guest 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC