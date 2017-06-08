Hog Haus hires brewer, will begin brewing on site again

The owners of Hog Haus Brewing Company, which hasn't included on-site brewing in several years, have hired a brewer, are building a new system, and will soon begin brewing craft beer and cider inside the restaurant. Owner Julie Sill said she had been trying to come up with a way to get back into the beer making business, when the solution to her problem walked in the door one day with a job application in hand.

