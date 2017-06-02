Historian to host architectural walki...

Historian to host architectural walking tour of downtown Fayetteville

Fayetteville historian and author Charlie Alison will lead a tour highlighting the architecture of downtown Fayetteville on Saturday, June 3. Alison, who is the author of the recently-released book, "A Brief History of Fayetteville," will discuss the archetectural styles of buidlings as well as sites of historical significance or interest on the tour. Stops include Hershel's Radiator Shop at 300 W. Mountain St. , the Mrs. Young Building, the Walker Stone House, and the KUAF Building, among others.

