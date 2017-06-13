Greg Leding will seek vacant Senate seat

Rep. Greg Leding , a Fayetteville Democrat, sent an e-mail to supporters today saying he'd seek the s tate Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Uvalde Lindsey, who's announced his retirement. Lindsey is one of nine Democrats in the Arkansas Senate.

