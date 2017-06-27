Free patriotic concert planned at Bot...

Free patriotic concert planned at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks June 27

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host a free patriotic concert featuring the Arkansas Winds Concert Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Gates open at 5 p.m. The event is part of the garden's free Tyson Foods Tuesday Nights series of events that include full access to the garden grounds in east Fayetteville.

