Free fishing this weekend at Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah
The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department will offer free fishing at Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah on June 10-11. The promotion coincides with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's free fishing weekend and is one of two annual free fishing weekends offered in Fayetteville to promote and encourage use of the two lakes.
