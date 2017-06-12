Fort Smith leader left $750,000 for 2 schools
Donations totaling $750,000 from the estate of former City Administrator Ray Gosack are going to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "Ray Gosack, he's here forever," said Claude Legris, director of the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission, said after a ceremony last week announcing Gosack's gift to the universities' political science programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join me in my new religion
|4 min
|Guest
|18
|Best neighborhoods in Jonesboro (Aug '08)
|17 min
|guest
|40
|sitting on toilet backwards
|1 hr
|SSOB
|5
|ATVs operated by children on public roads
|1 hr
|Are you serious
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|whoa
|37,034
|No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in t...
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers
|3 hr
|Mansass a Gay fruit
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC