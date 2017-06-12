Fort Smith leader left $750,000 for 2 schools

Donations totaling $750,000 from the estate of former City Administrator Ray Gosack are going to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "Ray Gosack, he's here forever," said Claude Legris, director of the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission, said after a ceremony last week announcing Gosack's gift to the universities' political science programs.

