Federal disaster-assistance teams visit Northwest Arkansas

Federal emergency assistance workers are going door-to-door in the area to get a firsthand look at damage from the storms and flooding that hit the area in April and May. "We're here to make sure those who sustained damage are able to get the assistance they qualify for," William E. Lindsey with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday. Individuals with damage to homes and businesses from the April flooding can contact federal officials at the disaster recovery center, set to open Friday in the terminal building at Drake Field in Fayetteville.

