Fayetteville police search for woman ...

Fayetteville police search for woman sentenced in deadly wreck

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Margarita Hernandez caused a traffic accident involving a scooter in November 2016. Grant McCoy, who was the scooter's passenger, was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abortion 3 min Guest 58
In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai... 10 min Lucky 61
Jonesboro right wing = nuts 22 min guest 6
CCC Vocabulary Challenged 25 min Guest 51
Pelosi Doesn't Get it 27 min guest 13
Russia and Obama 48 min Rose 1
Jason from Medic One 59 min Making Plans 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,194 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC