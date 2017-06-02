Fayetteville mayor vows to stick with...

Fayetteville mayor vows to stick with Paris accord

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has joined a group of governors and over 80 other mayors across the country who promised to continue to honor the goals of the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday that the United States was withdrawing from the agreement. Jordan signed an open letter through the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda vowing to "adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement."

