Fayetteville joins 12 cities in hosting deleted climate change data

Six weeks after the Trump administration removed several pages of climate change data from the Environmental Protection Agency's website, the information is back online in over a dozen new places. The Fayetteville webpage also includes research and data from other organizations, as well as basic information about what climate change is, why it is occurring, and what specific effects Arkansas may face due to a shifting global climate.

