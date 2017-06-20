Fayetteville considers allowing retail activity inside industrial areas

The idea was proposed in response to the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which last month led aldermen to agree to sell 5 acres of industrial-zoned land in south Fayetteville to a man who plans to build a medical marijuana growing facility. If the plan goes through, city staff said they want to be prepared to allow dispensaries to be built in close proximity to the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.