Fayetteville considers allowing retail activity inside industrial areas
The idea was proposed in response to the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which last month led aldermen to agree to sell 5 acres of industrial-zoned land in south Fayetteville to a man who plans to build a medical marijuana growing facility. If the plan goes through, city staff said they want to be prepared to allow dispensaries to be built in close proximity to the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Clintons
|24 min
|guest
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|Reality Check
|37,217
|Hillary Clinton Popularity II (Aug '15)
|25 min
|guest
|52
|Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vaca...
|28 min
|Guest
|2
|The End of the World is Coming!
|52 min
|guest
|3
|Hurricane Football
|57 min
|Guest
|4
|Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect
|1 hr
|slow Jtown justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC