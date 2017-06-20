Fayetteville considers allowing retai...

Fayetteville considers allowing retail activity inside industrial areas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The idea was proposed in response to the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which last month led aldermen to agree to sell 5 acres of industrial-zoned land in south Fayetteville to a man who plans to build a medical marijuana growing facility. If the plan goes through, city staff said they want to be prepared to allow dispensaries to be built in close proximity to the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Clintons 24 min guest 8
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 24 min Reality Check 37,217
Hillary Clinton Popularity II (Aug '15) 25 min guest 52
News Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vaca... 28 min Guest 2
The End of the World is Coming! 52 min guest 3
Hurricane Football 57 min Guest 4
News Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect 1 hr slow Jtown justice 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC