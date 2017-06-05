Fayetteville cashier, utility office to close briefly for software upgrades

Residents planning to pay their water bills on Thursday or Friday this week at City Hall should make alternate plans or pay online. Officials are conducting technology upgrades to the city's utility billing software that will limit the processing of payments in the following ways: Thursday, June 8: Payments will not be accepted after 4 p.m.; the Utility Financial Services Division and cashier's office will not be open to the public.

