Fayetteville approves five-minute time limit for public comment at council meetings

16 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Residents who tend to get long-winded at City Council meetings will need to re-think their approach when addressing aldermen from now on. The council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to enact a five-minute time limit for residents to speak during the public comment portion of individual agenda items.

