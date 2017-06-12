Farming a long tradition for Groves family
This year's Miller County Farm Family of the Year has family that's been farming about as long as the award has existed. With this year marking the 70th year that the Arkansas Farm Bureau has been handing out the award, Chase Groves' family involvement in farming goes back about that far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Families Inc. handle gender transitioning?
|20 min
|wtf
|12
|For those having marital problems
|22 min
|guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,949
|Divorced men
|27 min
|Guest
|56
|Maybe It's Time To Take Down The Bird Feeder
|37 min
|Guest
|11
|Looking for pug puppy
|3 hr
|Shaf4579
|1
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr '17
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC