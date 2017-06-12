Farming a long tradition for Groves f...

Farming a long tradition for Groves family

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

This year's Miller County Farm Family of the Year has family that's been farming about as long as the award has existed. With this year marking the 70th year that the Arkansas Farm Bureau has been handing out the award, Chase Groves' family involvement in farming goes back about that far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Families Inc. handle gender transitioning? 20 min wtf 12
For those having marital problems 22 min guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 22 min --Bad Dad-- 36,949
Divorced men 27 min Guest 56
Maybe It's Time To Take Down The Bird Feeder 37 min Guest 11
Looking for pug puppy 3 hr Shaf4579 1
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr '17 Bull Cuckman 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC