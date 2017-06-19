Ex-owner wants to restore burned home...

Ex-owner wants to restore burned home near Fayetteville where Clinton once lived

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A rock wall and fireplace are salvageable, along with some of the beams on the east side of the house, said Walter Jennings, a Fayetteville architect. Jennings has asked Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art if it would rebuild the former president's house on the museum grounds in Bentonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid redneck on Lake Thunderbird driving a bo... 16 min Guest 2
Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas 19 min Guest 20
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 44 min --Bad Dad-- 37,131
Jonesboro Hurts 51 min everybody hurts 2
road barrons mc (Jun '12) 4 hr Goose son 74
None of The Above in 2020 4 hr Frank 4
Poll: Americans say U.S. political debate is in... 4 hr Frank 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC