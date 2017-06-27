Daughter, beau held in dad's beating
Jacob Boivin, 32, of Fayetteville and Dustye Stamps, 34, of Springdale were arrested Monday on aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and battery charges. Police found Ronald Stamps, Dustye Stamps' father, with multiple injuries at 6:51 p.m. Friday at 706 E. Center Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.
