Community Honors: 06/19/17
Shelby Holmes, of Vilonia, will graduate from U.S. Navy Master of Arms school June 28. She graduated from basic training on Feb. 14 at the Great Lakes Naval Base. She is the daughter fo WO1 Justin Holmes and SSG Donna M Holmes.
