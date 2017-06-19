City building 'instant downtown'

City building 'instant downtown'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Many of the larger cities along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas are seeing renewed interest in development, both residential and commercial, centered on their growing and evolving downtown districts. A ground-level view of Johnson Square, shown in this artist rendering, is under construction in the Northwest Arkansas town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN Axes Host Who Called Trump ‘Piece of Sh*t’ 7 min John Irenicus 19
Teams begging for money at intersections 14 min Guest 16
Old News Today 18 min John Irenicus 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min --Bad Dad-- 36,873
Places to go on vacation 23 min Guest 6
Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate 23 min John Irenicus 62
Trump it's about me party 25 min Rose 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC