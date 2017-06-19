At-risk kids to plant seeds in garden spot
Several boys spent a recent sunny afternoon shoveling topsoil into wheelbarrows and moving it to freshly tilled dirt near what will become their garden and greenhouse. Teens work together to cover a garden plot with compost Wednesday behind the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock: Hillary Clinton STILL Holds Top Secret S...
|18 min
|Mansass Is Gay
|7
|Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate
|59 min
|John Irenicus
|71
|Teams begging for money at intersections
|1 hr
|Travel Ball Parent
|31
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Ashamed
|36,881
|kathy griffin (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|fred
|11
|Trump it's about me party
|2 hr
|John Irenicus
|7
|Old News Today
|2 hr
|John Irenicus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC