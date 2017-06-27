Arkansas Inmate Captured After 32 Yea...

Arkansas Inmate Captured After 32 Years On The Lam

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

It was May 28, 1985. Ronald Reagan was president, Wham! was tearing up the charts, and Rambo: First Blood Part II was in theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
world's plastic binge 'as dangerous as climate ... 3 min guest 10
Man rams car into Ten Commandments statue in Ar... 4 min Guest 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Reality Check 37,459
Abortion 7 min Guest 121
how to cure toenail fungus 24 min Guest 15
Feminist Magazine Demands White Women Abort The... 29 min Guest 4
Jason from Medic One 53 min Not 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC