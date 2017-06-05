Arkansas adds DB to 2018 commitments
Arkansas Razorback defensive back target Tanner McCalister because the Hogs' seventh commitment to the school's 2018 class when orally committed to the Hogs on Monday after visiting Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday. McCalister, 6-0, 185, of Rockwall Rockwall-Heath, picked the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others.
