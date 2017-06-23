AD: Job listings - June 23, 2017
Job Title: Line cooks, dishwashers Job Type: Full and part time positions Location: Grub's Uptown, Grub's Downtown in Fayetteville Job Description: Grub's is currently seeking line cooks and dishwashers for both their uptown and downtwon Fayetteville locations.
