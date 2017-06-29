8 Days A Week

8 Days A Week

Music on the Square - Now in its 12th year, kicks off with Will Schuster and Porchlight Symphony, 7 p.m. today, Kingston. Free, with food for sale at 6 p.m. Hosted by Kingston Community Library and Friends.

