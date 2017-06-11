19th Annual NWA Juneteenth Celebration

19th Annual NWA Juneteenth Celebration

The University of Arkansas African American Resource Group is gearing up to host the 19th annual Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Celebration in Fayetteville. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, dating back to the 1860s.

