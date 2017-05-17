Yesterdays: 05/17/17
Acxiom announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ValueAct Capital and Silver Lake in a $3 billion transaction. ValueAct was one of the largest investment firms that made strategic block and control investments in public and private companies.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Hankins
|2 min
|Therealbodybuilder
|1
|Rees basketball (Jan '15)
|2 min
|LuckyLucifer
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|Guest
|35,831
|Rose Haskins
|6 min
|The joker
|1
|Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled
|13 min
|Guest
|3
|amy wolfmier
|14 min
|jenn
|4
|Seth Rich Investigator Says He’s Uncovered ‘Pos...
|16 min
|Guest
|4
