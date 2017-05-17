Yesterdays: 05/17/17

Yesterdays: 05/17/17

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Acxiom announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ValueAct Capital and Silver Lake in a $3 billion transaction. ValueAct was one of the largest investment firms that made strategic block and control investments in public and private companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose Hankins 2 min Therealbodybuilder 1
Rees basketball (Jan '15) 2 min LuckyLucifer 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 min Guest 35,831
Rose Haskins 6 min The joker 1
Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled 13 min Guest 3
amy wolfmier 14 min jenn 4
Seth Rich Investigator Says He’s Uncovered ‘Pos... 16 min Guest 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC