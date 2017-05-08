Weekly deals & more: May 8-14, 2017
Bordinos is celebrating Roses all month long with an event called Pinko de Mayo! Try a new variety each week. The Jones Center's new state-of-the-art fitness center opens May 30! Memberships start at just $8/month.
