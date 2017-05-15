Weekly deals & more: May 15-21, 2017
Bordinos is celebrating Roses all month long with an event called Pinko de Mayo! Try a new variety each week. JJ's on Steamboat has live music this week with Photosphere, Lukas Wigington, Fetz Folly, and more! http://jjsgrill.com/live-music/ ONF has a meatless cookout class on May 18, and a Double Up Food Bucks on May 20! See them at Block Party Sunday! Live music is back on the patios at all four Foghorn's locations.
