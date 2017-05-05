Weekend Flyer: Adam Hood, Arkansas Br...

Weekend Flyer: Adam Hood, Arkansas Brewgrass Festival, Adam Faucett, and more

Songwriter Adam Hood, winner of the Lonestar Music Award for singer-songwriter/folk album of the year, will perform at the new intimate venue on College Avenue, Sunrise Stage. Tickets are $50, on sale now at sunriseguitars.com.

