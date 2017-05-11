Wal-Mart CEO to Be Questioned in U.S. Lawsuit Over Mexican Bribery

Chief Executive Douglas McMillon to submit to questioning in a lawsuit by shareholders hoping to learn what he knows about suspected bribery by the world's largest retailer in Mexico. U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Fayetteville, Arkansas, said McMillon's "direct and personal involvement" in matters underlying a class-action lawsuit justified requiring him to sit for a deposition by the shareholders' lawyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.