Wal-Mart CEO to Be Questioned in U.S. Lawsuit Over Mexican Bribery
Chief Executive Douglas McMillon to submit to questioning in a lawsuit by shareholders hoping to learn what he knows about suspected bribery by the world's largest retailer in Mexico. U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Fayetteville, Arkansas, said McMillon's "direct and personal involvement" in matters underlying a class-action lawsuit justified requiring him to sit for a deposition by the shareholders' lawyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name that tune
|2 min
|gern blanston
|6
|Ultimate Compilation Of Democratic Flip-Flopper...
|49 min
|Rose
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|35,563
|Becky Tettleton
|1 hr
|Riki
|18
|Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, thre...
|1 hr
|Rupert B Jigglebo...
|6
|What does SSOB stand for?
|3 hr
|Fart On Farley
|23
|Kim Mckay
|3 hr
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC