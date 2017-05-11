Volunteers needed for West Fork Watershed cleanup on May 20

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 12th annual West Fork White River Cleanup, set for Saturday, May 20. Volunteer check-in begins at 9 a.m. at three locations: Walker Park in Fayetteville; Riverside Park in West Fork; and Slicker Park in Winslow. Following check-in, volunteers will be assigned to stations with site leaders along the river to clean up selected areas.

