Volunteers needed for West Fork Water...

Volunteers needed for West Fork Watershed cleanup on May 20

19 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 12th annual West Fork White River Cleanup, set for Saturday, May 20. Volunteer check-in begins at 9 a.m. at three locations: Walker Park in Fayetteville; Riverside Park in West Fork; and Slicker Park in Winslow. Following check-in, volunteers will be assigned to stations with site leaders along the river to clean up selected areas.

