UA punishes disinvitation of speaker ...

UA punishes disinvitation of speaker critical of Muslims

17 hrs ago

A story that arose initially last week on the Breitbart website and rapidly became a cause among conservative outlets prompted the University of Arkansas Wednesday to take action against an administrator who apparently disinvited a controversial speaker from a video discussion.

